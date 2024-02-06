Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 38,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

