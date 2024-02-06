Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 292,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

