Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,436,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $502.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.47 and a 200 day moving average of $435.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.