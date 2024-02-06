Keybank National Association OH Sells 186 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

LYV stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.