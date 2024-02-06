Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,737 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

