Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,764 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ambev were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

