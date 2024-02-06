Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

ASML opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $752.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.72. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $901.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.