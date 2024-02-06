Keyera Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.72.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.50. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.98 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

