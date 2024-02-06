Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $75,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

