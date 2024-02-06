Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 507,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,875,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,843,000 after buying an additional 628,467 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 134,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

