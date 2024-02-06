Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $936.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,897,060. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

