Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

