Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,921 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

NYSE KNX opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

