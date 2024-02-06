Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €28.14 ($30.26) on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €27.67 ($29.75) and a 12-month high of €35.51 ($38.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.34.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of €23.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.