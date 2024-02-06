Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of €23.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
