L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

