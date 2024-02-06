L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of L3Harris Technologies worth $241,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LHX opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
