L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of L3Harris Technologies worth $241,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

