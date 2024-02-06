Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

