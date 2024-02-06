Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $851.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

