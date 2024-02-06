Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.21% of Leidos worth $280,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

LDOS stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

