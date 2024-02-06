Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $456.73 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.