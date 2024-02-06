LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVMUY. UBS Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.1 %

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

