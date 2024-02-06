Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

MPC stock opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $171.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

