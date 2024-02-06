Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 76,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

