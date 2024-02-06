Mark Simon Willis Sells 7,755,049 Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Stock

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDGGet Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Pendragon Stock Performance

PDG stock opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The company has a market capitalization of £496.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.39. Pendragon PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.36.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

