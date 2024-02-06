Mark Simon Willis Sells 7,755,049 Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Stock

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Pendragon Stock Performance

PDG stock opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The company has a market capitalization of £496.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.39. Pendragon PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.36.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.