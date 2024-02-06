MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.52 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

