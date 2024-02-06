Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $267,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $522.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

