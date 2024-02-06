Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 109,123 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.55% of Assurant worth $267,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

