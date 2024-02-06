Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 16,022 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.87% of Equitable worth $275,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,033 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Trading Down 0.6 %

EQH opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

