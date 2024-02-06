Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 40,233 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Quanta Services worth $264,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

