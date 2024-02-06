Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 64,707 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.41% of Northern Trust worth $346,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

