Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 936,169 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $353,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

