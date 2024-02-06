Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 16,970 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.57% of International Game Technology worth $215,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

