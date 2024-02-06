Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 16,970 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.57% of International Game Technology worth $215,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

