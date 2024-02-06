Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 365,237 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.67% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $229,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of BAM opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

