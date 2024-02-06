Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 365,237 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.67% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $229,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $4,133,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

