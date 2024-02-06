Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 40,233 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.97% of Quanta Services worth $264,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

