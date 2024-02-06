Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,011,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.77% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $397.62 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $264.02 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

