Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Edison International worth $320,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after buying an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.