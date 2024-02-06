Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $318,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,391,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.