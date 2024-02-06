Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.86% of Rayonier worth $247,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

