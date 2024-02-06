Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.59% of Arista Networks worth $337,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.11.

Shares of ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $276.99.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

