Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.32% of Lear worth $259,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

