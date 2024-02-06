Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of Mondelez International worth $246,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.