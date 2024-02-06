Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.41% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $286,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

