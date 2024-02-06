Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $201,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $325.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

