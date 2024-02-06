Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $318,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,881 shares of company stock worth $18,173,993. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $427.39 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.87.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

