Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 339.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.98% of argenx worth $285,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

ARGX stock opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

