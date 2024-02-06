Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.84% of Universal Health Services worth $247,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 268,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $164.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

