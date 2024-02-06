Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.38% of nVent Electric worth $209,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

