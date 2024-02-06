Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $207.76 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.35% of TechnipFMC worth $207,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.62.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

